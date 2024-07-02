When is ‘My Wife Has No Emotion’ set to release?

If you have ever anthropomorphized your gadgets or got misty-eyed at Wall-E‘s robotic romance, the upcoming anime My Wife Has No Emotion might just tug at your heartstrings.

My Wife Has No Emotion, which is being produced by Tezuka Productions, is based on the manga of the same name by Jiro Sugiura. People have loved it since it first appeared online on a website called Pixiv in March 2019. Later, it started being printed in a magazine named Comic Flapper, beginning in August 2019. So far, there are seven books of the story, which gives enough material to make 12 TV episodes.

The story follows Takuma, a guy whose life was pretty much a loop of work and home until he decided to buy a robot, Mina, to handle the household drudgery. One offhand joke about marrying her, and voilà, Takuma finds himself falling for Mina. Of course, My Wife Has No Emotion isn’t the first anime to explore the human-robot connections. Shows like Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song and Plastic Memories have tackled similar themes, but despite treading a familiar path, this series injects a lighter, more comedic tone into the equation.

When is My Wife Has No Emotion releasing?

if you were lucky enough to have a Crunchyroll subscription or access to the Japanese streaming platform ABEMA, you could have caught the exclusive premiere on June 29! But don’t worry, for those of us who missed out on the early bird special, the anime will be gracing our screens on other platforms starting from July 2 at 11 pm JST. Amazon Prime will also start streaming the episodes from the same date.

The show will be directed by Fumihiro Yoshimura, with Mitsutaka Hirota (of Rent-A-Girlfriend fame) supervising the scripts. The voice cast includes Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Yuuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! On Ice, Hideyoshi Nagachika from Tokyo Ghoul) as Takura and Konomi Inagaki as Mina. So at least we know our main characters will sound!

Here are the release timings for the upcoming anime across different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:00 PM Central European Time (CET) 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 PM Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 10:30 PM

All in all, My Wife Has No Emotion looks like it could be a quirky and endearing addition to the anime romance genre.

