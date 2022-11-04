When is ‘One Piece Film: Red’ available to stream?

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series ever so it should come as no surprise that the latest film in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, has quickly become of Japan’s most successful films.

After a massive theatrical run in the country, the movie managed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing movies domestically ever, and now it is finally available for fans in the west. With its expansion into new markets, you may be wondering when you can watch One Piece Film: Red from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s everything you need to know so that you can be streaming the movie from day one.

Image via Toei Animation

Sadly, there is currently no place to stream One Piece Film: Red on the internet, so if you want to check it out you’ll need to venture into a theater near you.

As of Nov. 4, One Piece Film: Red is available to check out in new countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada. This distribution is from Crunchyroll so it would seem most likely that the relationship continues when it becomes available digitally.

It seems likely that fans will be able to stream One Piece Film: Red via Crunchyroll sometime in 2023. However, there has been no official announcement of this, so we won’t know for sure if it’s the case until the new year.

When we have more information regarding the streaming release of this film we will update this piece so feel free to check back regularly for updates.