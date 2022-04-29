When Will the Anime 'One Piece' End?

There's still plenty to come in this bestselling world filled with pirates, treasure, and men made out of rubber.

Like many anime, One Piece has been on the air for quite some time.

It’s common for anime series to be lengthy, with some pumping out hundreds of episodes. One Piece is no exception, and is in fact known as one of the longest anime out there. The series currently boasts more than 1,000 episodes and is still several years away from ringing in its final story arc. The popular anime first started airing in 1999 and continues to pump out fresh episodes to this day.

The show’s length can be a daunting premise to new viewers, who are faced with hours upon hours of content before they can hope to catch up to the series’ current timeline. With more than two decades already under its belt, when exactly will the One Piece anime finally air its final episode?

When will the One Piece anime end?

The creator behind One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has spoken openly about his intended timeline for the manga the anime is based on. The anime is currently in its 20th season, with fresh episodes continuing to release into May of this year. The manga, on the other hand, has put out a full 102 volumes as of April 2022, detailing the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirates.

Oda initially intended for the One Piece manga to last only five years, but gradually lengthened the story as he fell in love with the plot and characters behind it. The manga has since become the bestselling manga series of all time, according to We Buy Books, selling more than 480 million copies worldwide. Despite it’s immense popularity, Oda doesn’t plan to continue the series forever, and reportedly already has an ending in mind.

With his elongated storyline in mind, the manga is currently set to publish its final volume between 2024 and 2025. The anime tends to lag a good 40 or so issues behind the manga, which will likely see it last at least a year past the manga’s conclusion. Even if the show’s creators rush to the ending, fans aren’t likely to witness the final episode before late 2026.

The story in One Piece has hardly lagged, a surprising fact given its impressive length. So, while fans have a good while to wait before the final ending comes to light, there is no shortage of great content. If you find yourself yearning for more Straw Hat action, just re-binge the show’s current 20 seasons, which could realistically keep you entertained until the final season drops.