Where can I watch ‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War?’

The last arc in the long-running manga-to-anime adaptation Bleach is nearly here, with Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War promising as hectic a final chapter can be. With such a boisterous name and being the pay-off to a years long story, fans are very excited to see what’s to come.

After a split with traditional distributor and streaming partner Crunchyroll, VIZ Media has now confirmed where and will be able to watch the latest entry to their beloved saga, and it’s great news for those who live internationally.

Where to stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War?

After sixteen prior seasons and a manga which ran from 2002 until 2012 for over 600 issues, the end is very nearly here. Tradition has been thrown out, making it the first Bleach season to not air on Crunchyroll.

The ending to the beloved Bleach story will be available to stream on two popular platforms, even though neither are particularly well-known for their anime output. VIZ Media confirmed on social media that Thousand Year Blood War will be streaming exclusive on Hulu in the United States, and available on Disney Plus in international markets.

The shift and announcement have come quite late, with mere days left before its intended premiere date. Whether or not this move signals Hulu/Disney acquiring more anime for their platform is unclear, but would open up a whole new market for the all-conquering mouse house.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will launch on Hulu and Disney Plus from Oct. 10.