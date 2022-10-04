Where can I watch ‘Spy X Family?’

The second half of Spy x Family has the Forger family face their biggest mission yet — to stop a bomb threat that could potentially lead to war between Ostania and Westalis. As the family continues to maintain appearances to hide their true identities, they have to trust each other in order to save the world.

The second half of Spy x Family is set to have 13 new episodes, giving season one a full 25-episode run. The first half of the anime series establishes the Forger family and how they were able to maintain appearances in their everyday life. But season two teases that the family will be tested as world peace is now on the line.

With that being said, here is where you can watch Spy x Family.

Where to watch Spy X Family?

Luckily for fans, Spy x Family is accessible in multiple regions globally. This means that it is less likely for someone to miss out on this action-packed, yet wholesome adventure. For those in Japan, the show is broadcasted on TV Tokyo and other TV networks in the country.

For those who live internationally, the anime is accessible on Crunchyroll. This is for those who live in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. As a result, it looks like the giant anime platform has covered most of the global audience.

But just in case Crunchyroll isn’t accessible in your region, such as Asia, don’t fret. It is still possible to watch the show without Crunchyroll. Other streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu hold the rights to stream the show. So far, Asian countries such as Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand will be able to access Spy x Family through Netflix.

It seems like the show’s producers made sure that no one misses out on this series as it became one of the most anticipated anime series in 2022. Episode 13 has dropped already, kicking off the season’s second half, and new episodes are released every Saturday.