Fans can’t get enough of the anime adaptation of Aneko Yusagi’s dark fantasy series The Rising of the Shield Hero.

The popular anime series debuted its first season in 2019 to an eager audience. The years since have been painfully absent of the controversial series, leaving fans without any fresh adventures for two long years. The second season finally dropped in April of 2022, but many viewers are unsure of where to stream it.

Where to stream season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero

The second season of Yusagi’s action-packed series premiered on April 6, 2022, and aims to add 13 episodes in total to the first season’s 25 episodes. The second season’s reduced number of episodes — cutting the first season’s number almost in half — is causing distress among some of the show’s fanbase, many of whom were hoping for a boost, rather than a reduction, in episodes following the long break.

The disappointing number of episodes is unlikely to deter the majority of fans, regardless of their thoughts on the season’s length. Each of the second season’s 13 episodes is set to air on Crunchyroll, which recently merged with Funimation. The merger allows anime fans to meld subscriptions, and creates a one-stop shop for pretty much all things anime. A subscription to Crunchyroll will currently run users $7.99 monthly for a base-level “fan” subscription. If users are looking to optimize their experience with a “mega fan” upgrade, they’ll need to shell out $9.99 monthly, but they’ll receive better perks like offline viewing and beefed-up streaming options. The final Crunchyroll option will run users $14.99 a month for an “ultimate fan” subscription, and will add more perks — like an annual swag bag— to its offerings.

Potential subscribers without the disposable income for yet another subscription fee can also wait out the season’s airing schedule — which should conclude near the end of June — and sign up for Crunchyroll’s 14-day free trial. A dedicated fan can easily binge each of season two’s 13 episodes — and the entirety of season one — during this time, allowing them to cancel their membership before the trial ends and enjoy the entire series for free.

A third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero has already been confirmed, but no details about its release are currently available.