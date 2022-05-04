Where to watch ‘Haikyuu!!’? Is it on Hulu and Netflix?

Since it first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2012, Haruichi Furudate’s manga-turned-anime Haikyuu!! has been a constant among fans of the media. In 2014, Production I.G. took on the task of bringing the popular high school volleyball team shonen drama into an animated series, and it’s been a hit ever since. Now with numerous sequel seasons, OVAs, and films, there’s a lot for fans to dive into — if you can find it.

In 2014, the anime was licensed for North American distribution by Sentai Filmworks, where it’s distributed as Haikyu!! With one “u.” While an erstwhile translation is debated among fans, you’ll want to stick to distributors’ spellings to find the show online. Since then, Haikyuu!! Has been all over the digital streaming world.

While many first watched it on Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation at different times, it’s now no longer available in the U.S. on those platforms. Instead, the series is available to stream in full with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. But if you want to watch English-language dubs, things get a bit trickier.

Sentai has produced English dubs throughout the anime’s runtime to be released physically on Blu-ray and DVD. Those releases are not, however, always readily available for purchase. And if you want to stick to streaming, then your only option right now is Sentai’s subsidiary streaming service Hidive, which currently hosts just the third season in its catalog.

All that said, it’s much easier to read Haikyuu!!. The manga is licensed and distributed by Viz Media, and is available to read digitally in English on its Shonen Jump app. Furudate finished writing the manga in 2020 after 402 chapters, and all 45 volumes have since been released in English.