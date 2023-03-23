Where to watch ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’? Release date and more

Muscles and magic are finally heading to town. With a perfect twist in this Harry Potter-esque story, undeniably comprised of much better comedic timing than the famous wizard franchise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is finally receiving a much-deserved anime adaptation since its initial release in 2020. Created and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto, the story about Mash Burnedead received immediate attention for its quirky plot and uniquely hilarious characters.

Mashle follows the story of Mash, a young and powerless teenager living in a world filled with magic. In a newfound journey by an ambitious outcast, the highly awaited idiosyncratic anime has quickly become the target of questioning by anime fans who did not previously know about this beloved, albeit niche, story. Hilarious and downright ridiculous, this eagerly anticipated tale has finally received a release date, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles about?

In a land where everyone is born with the gift of magic, Mashle introduced Mash, a magic-lacking teenager living in a world unbefitting of his unique DNA. The teen lost the genetic pool at birth, thus focusing all of his efforts on building his muscles to fight magic itself through strength. Using a self-entitled new role, Mash enrolls on a journey to become a “Divine Visionary,” a new title that this unique society would have no choice but to accept. To achieve this unattainable title, Mash enrolls in Easton Magic Academy but quickly notices he lacks the skill necessary to prosper at this magic school.

Throughout this ongoing manga, Mashle: Magic and Muscles shows a unique journey filled with delightful jolliness capable of bringing a smile to anyone’s face. Mash must fight his way into social acceptance in a school filled with magicians, using his fists and brute strength alone, in a clamoring of jokes and absolutely absurd events.

When and where is Mashle: Magic and Muscles coming out?

Photo via Aniplex

The animated adaptation of Mashle will be brought to our screens through animation by A-1 Pictures, previously known for adapting some of the most popular titles in anime, including Sword Art Online, Seven Deadly Sins, and Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. The series set to bring a new trope to the magic anime stratosphere will be airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Saturday, April 8. The release window for Mashle for international fans will fall on a Sunday morning.

Much like most anime by A-1 Pictures, the episodes will be available to stream in the western part of the globe on the anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll. Normally available roughly one hour after airing in its home country, Mashle: Muscle and Magic will likely be available on the platform at 8:30 am PST. Netflix will also be streaming the fantasy anime, though episodes will likely arrive on the platform with a delay when compared to Crunchyroll.

Be careful to avoid spoilers on Mash’s magical journey, coming to Crunchyroll and Netflix on April 8.