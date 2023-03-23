Where to watch ‘Milgram’ anime?

The world of anime is ever-expanding, and sometimes, we get to see some truly innovative creations. One of those is Milgram, which can’t quite be described as an anime series — or, at least, not in the traditional sense. Unlike other anime and TV shows, Milgram is actually an interactive project that consists of anime music videos that portray an overall story.

Milgram follows Es, a prison guard tasked with diving into the minds of 10 inmates responsible for causing someone’s death, directly or indirectly. Each music video tells the story of a character, providing clues for the audience to put the pieces together. After each round, it’s up to the public to decide whether that inmate can be absolved of guilt or not, based on the music video presented. Viewers can vote on Milgram‘s official website, and depending on the audience’s verdict, the trial of these inmates will change course.

The project was inspired by (and named after) the famous Milgram experiment, conducted by Stanley Milgram in 1961, which dealt with prisoners’ obedience to figures of authority, the prison guards. Of course, the animated series has a slightly different premise, but it’s nonetheless an incredibly interesting subject matter.

Milgram has gathered the attention of many folks since its premiere in 2020, and recently, interest in it has reached new heights, leaving many newcomers scouring the Internet for information on how to watch it.

How to stream Milgram

Milgram being no ordinary anime show comes with a great advantage to those interested in diving into it. Unlike other series that require viewers to subscribe to streaming platforms in order to access the content they want, Milgram is available to watch on the anime’s official YouTube channel. Granted, this isn’t the first time series are made available to watch for free on YouTube, but in this instance, it has a lot more to do with Milgram‘s format. Despite the initial trailers and teaser videos not having English translations included, viewers can rest assured that all the actual episodes are accompanied by subtitles.

Right now, there are 19 episodes in the series, but a quick skim through Milgram‘s YouTube channel is enough for fans to gather that there’s more to it. The channel also provides covers of previous songs, which, despite not being essential to the story, are considered worthwhile bonuses for fans. Other pertinent information regarding the characters and their trials, such as news or interrogations, can be found on the project’s official Twitter account.