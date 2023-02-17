You can now watch ‘Death Note,’ ‘Naruto,’ ‘Sailor Moon,’ and more for free on YouTube

Anime fans rejoice! Some of the best-loved anime classics are making their way over to YouTube where you can watch them for free; with English subtitles and all! Viz Media has announced that their YouTube channel will now play host to some of your favorite anime. There is one small caveat though, it is only available for those in the U.S. (unless you have a VPN).

Viz Media has for some time now been a distributor of manga and anime from Japan within the United States and now they have made it even easier for many by making these series available on their YouTube page. Their titles include such classics as Naruto seasons one to eight, the complete Sailor Moon series, Hunter x Hunter seasons one to three, all 37 episodes of Death Note, the complete Inuyasha series, and seasons one and two of Mr. Osomatsu.

It isn’t just series either, they also have movies from the above titles as well as others such as Accel World, TIGER & BUNNY, K, Infini-T Force, and Mazinger Z. These are all titles that have been out for some time though and it isn’t likely that we will get lucky enough to have newer series brought to us free via YouTube anytime soon.

Anime has seen a rise in popularity over the last decade or so outside of Japan with more Western celebrities talking about their love of the Japanese export bringing it into mainstream popular culture. Last year saw Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Miriko from My Hero Academia for Halloween.

Though there are already plenty of places to get your anime fix, it really doesn’t hurt to have another. Now we just have one more place we can sit and binge-watch hundreds of episodes of a ninja boy with a fox spirit trapped inside of him, which is great news.