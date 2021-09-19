Where To Watch Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers is one of spring 2021’s most popular anime, quickly forming a large and dedicated fanbase due to its unique time-travel storyline and fascinating characters.

If you want to catch up with this blockbuster anime or even dive in for the first time, here is everything you need to know about Tokyo Revengers.

What Is Tokyo Revengers?

The anime follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a young man who learns that his ex-girlfriend and her young brother were murdered by the infamous Tokyo Manji Gang. However, Takemichi’s fortune changes when he is hit by a train and sent 12 years back in time.

In the past, Takemichi meets up with Naoto, the younger brother of his ex, and tells him about future events. Once he has done this, Takemichi is tossed back to the present, but this present is different from the one he left behind. While his ex was still murdered, Naoto survived and became a detective. Takemichi learns that whenever he and Naoto hold hands, Takemichi is thrown back in time again.

Because of this, Takemichi sets out on a quest to save everyone by altering past events. However, he quickly learns that time is way more complex than he thought.

The series started as a manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine but quickly got picked up and made into an anime that began broadcasting on April 11th, 2021. The series is produced by Liden Films and directed by Koichi Hatsumi. Keiko Ōta handled the character designs and it features music by Hiroaki Tsutsumi.

How To Watch Tokyo Revengers

Currently, the only way to watch Tokyo Revengers in America is via Crunchyroll. The anime streaming site currently simulcasts the series as it airs in Japan.

The site offers the show both with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version. However, this dub is several episodes behind the subtitled version of the show, as it didn’t debut until May 29th, 2021⏤an entire month after the subtitled version.

Some episodes are available to people without a Crunchyroll subscription. However, these episodes are ad-supported. If you want to start the series from the beginning, or want to watch the English-dubbed version, you’ll need to sign up for a premium Crunchyroll account.