Dragon Ball Super will receive the next addition to its story with the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, set to launch in April.

This film will take the action back to Earth and shine the spotlight on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta. Along with these popular names making a return, the film will also include new characters.

Among the new characters, which can be spotted all over the movie’s promotional art, are two new Androids. There isn’t a ton known about these characters right now, but here’s what has been revealed so far.

Who are the new androids in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

The two new Android characters being introduced during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are called Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

These two individuals were created by and work as soldiers for the Red Ribbon Army. Gamma 1 and 2 are going to be the two major foes in the film for Gohan and Piccolo to face.

Unlike many of the other Android character in the Dragon Ball franchise, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 don’t boast human-like appearances. Instead, these two characters look more like mechanical space creatures with Antena and a metal-like build.

Things aren’t so simple to be good and bad in this upcoming movie. In the film, the two Androids believe that they are the heroes defending Earth from the Saiyan threat, not the villains.

It was also shared that the CGI animation will be key to displaying their fighting abilities. However, further details of what this means are yet to become clear.

Once Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theatres on April 22, plenty of the questions surrounding these characters will be answered but this is all the information we have for now.