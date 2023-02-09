Who are the second and third users of One for All in ‘My Hero Academia’ and why do they turn their backs on Deku?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s season six and manga.

My Hero Academia‘s season six is finally entering its last stage. With episode 18 having wrapped up the Paranormal Liberation War arc’s epilogue, the anime has laid out all the necessary groundwork for what comes next in Izuku Midoriya’s story. The Tartarus Escapees arc is about to begin, and Deku is still unable to access and control all the Quirks stored in One for All. Perhaps even worse is that not all the previous wielders of this power seem to be on the same page regarding its current users.

In episode 18, titled “Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki,” while in a coma, the protagonist faces the vestiges inside One for All, who have reunited with the sole intention of testing Deku’s resolve. Despite most being sat on chairs in front of Deku, the second and third users are noticeably apart from the group, standing against the wall with their backs turned on the rest. Needless to say, this was an interesting detail that sparked curiosity among viewers, particularly due to it being the first time the audience sees part of these vestiges’ faces. They have never even spoken in the anime thus far, and their quirks remain just as secret as their names or backstories.

What is known about One for All’s second and third users?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

The second and third users of One for All were both alive during All for One’s prime. The second user was part of a rebellion front, determined to push back against the villain’s reign of terror. In order to do so, he intended to kill anyone associated with All for One, which naturally included his brother, Yoichi, the first wielder of the Quirk. However, when the second user broke into the room, All for One held Yoichi captive in he choose to help him instead, which later led Yoichi to pass One for All onto him. As for the third user, he was part of the same squad, and fought alongside the second user while they were alive.

Living during All for One’s prime has a strong impact in these two Quirk users, who saw firsthand the cruelty and devastation the villain can bring upon humanity. They believe that killing Shigaraki and All for One is the only way to end this years-long battle, and are therefore hesitant to accept Deku, who wants to save Shigaraki, as the current weilder of One for All. Keeping their backs to the protagonist and refusing to participate in the meeting alongside the other vestiges was therefore a way to showcase the second and third user’s rejection.

My Hero Academia is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.