Who Are The Strongest Characters In Boruto?

Boruto has aired more than 200 episodes to date, and as we’ve gone through them, we’ve met some incredibly strong characters. With the introduction of more Otsutsuki, the power scaling in the series has grown exponentially since the original series first aired in 2017.

With new techniques, characters, and modes, there’s a lot to consider when ranking the power of Boruto characters. For the purposes of this list, we’ll be taking into account the strongest form that any one character has displayed despite their current status on the show.

Here are our picks for the top ten most powerful characters in Boruto so far.

Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji is a clone of the legendary Sanin Jiraiya and has the same Jutsu and Sage powers, so it should comes as no surprise that he’s one of the most powerful characters on the show. Koji was created by Amado with the intention of killing Ishiki Otsutsuki, and while he isn’t quite capable of this, his mix of Ninjutsu, Nature Transformation, and Senjutsu make him a tough adversary for any foe.

Boruto

While you might not think that Boruto belongs in the top 10, since in his regular form he probably shouldn’t be, with the power of the Kama seal and Momoshiki, Boruto is one of the stronger characters. He has plenty of unique and powerful Jutsu at his disposal including Rasengan and the unique Dojutsu he boasts. It’s really once Momoshiki takes control of him that he becomes powerful enough to take the number nine spot on our list.

Urashiki

Urashiki is one of the first Otsutsuki members that is introduced on the show and compared to his allies, he is one of the weakest. Still, in relation to most characters he’s unbelievably powerful, with both the Byakugan and the Rinnegan as well as his impressive physical strength and plethora of Ninjutsu. While he does have some impressive feats on the show, ultimately Urashiki is killed by Boruto along with child Naruto, Sasuke, and Jairaya.

Kinshiki

Kinshiki is another of the first Otsutuski members we meet and in this case, it’s in the movie as well as the show. Boasting a striking physique with devastatingly powerful physical attacks⏤the Byakugan and the ability to absorb chakra and craft ninja tools from it⏤Kinshiki was able to face off competitively against Sasuke and ultimately only wound up meeting his end via sacrifice to Momoshiki.

Sasuke

While Sasuke may have been one of the most powerful characters at the beginning of the show, over time he has fallen down the rankings as more powerful beings have emerged. Still, Sasuke is extremely competitive against most of the characters in the show and boasts the same wide and powerful skillset that he had in the original series. While he has taken serious injuries of late, including losing his Rinnegan, he still remains one of the strongest characters in the show.

Momoshiki

Momoshiki was the first Otsutsuki we met in Boruto thanks to the movie that came out before the series premiered. His place on this list should come as no surprise given that it took Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto coming together to finally defeat him along with help from other powerful shinobi. Momoshiki is a tough challenger to fight, as he can absorb Jutsu and send it back in a more powerful state. Furthermore, he has access to both the Byakugan and Rinnegan and nature transformation techniques. While he was defeated and currently resides within Boruto’s Kama seal, when he was in his living state he was undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Jigen

The original vehicle for Ishikki after being betrayed by Kaguya, Jigen went from being a simple monk to one of the most powerful beings on Boruto. The ninja has one of the most powerful Jutsus we’ve ever seen: the ability to shrink himself or his weapons in an instant. Furthermore, Jigen boasts a Kama seal that is basically Ishikki’s Otsutsuki, but even without this transformation, he is unbelievably strong. Jigen is able to handily take on both Naruto and Sasuke before transforming, making him easily one of the most powerful on the list.

Code

Code is another of the vehicles prepared for Ishiki; however, unlike Jigen, he is unable to house the soul of the Otsutsuki member. Despite this, he still follows out the will of the Otsutsuki and boasts incredible powers of his own. Code is so powerful that Amado installed limiters to keep his power from excelling above that of Jigen’s, but without these, he would without a doubt be one of the top three most powerful characters in the series, and likely the most powerful currently on the show.

Isshiki

Isshiki was the partner of Kaguya and one of the original Otsutsuki members to come to the land of shinobi. After lying dormant for years and finally finding a viable body in Jigen, Isshiki is able to return to his true form and showcase his unbelievable power. Isshiki has a massive pool of abilities at his disposal including a way to fly, shrink himself and other objects, and imprint the Kama seal onto future vehicles. He was easily able to take on both Naruto and Sasuke at full power until Naruto was able to reach his most powerful mode to date, where he was finally defeated.

Naruto

While in his regular form Naruto would likely place next to Sasuke on this list, and in the most recent form of the character probably lower, at his peak after using the Baryon mode, Naruto is the strongest character in the show so far. Baryon mode is a fusion between Naruto and Kurama’s chakra and the strongest transformation to date. This was easy enough to take out Isshiki, though it came at a huge cost. Because of how much chakra the mode consumed, Kurama paid his life as a price so that Naruto could remain in the mode long enough to defeat Isshiki and survive. Obviously, without Kuruma, Naruto would probably land much lower, but in the history of Boruto, this is the strongest any one character has proven to be.