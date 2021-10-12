Naruto is mostly a series about ninjas and their struggles for power against each other, but even with this intense premise, you can’t tell a good story without at least a little romance. For our main protagonist Naruto Uzumaki, there have been a few distinct love interests over the course of the series.

From the moment we meet Naruto, he is an outcast with few friends let alone any romantic prospects, yet over the series run we see more friendships blossom as the powerful ninja finds himself in love in the process.

At the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, the story is wrapped up nicely by having most of its main cast find love and continue on with their lives, which was explored further in Boruto. This may leave you wondering, who does Naruto ultimately end up with?

Who does Naruto marry?

At the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto marries Hinata Hyuga and together they have two kids, Boruto and Himawari. While this may come as a surprise for those who aren’t avid Naruto fans, the romantic history between the two characters has been built upon since Hinata’s first appearance in the original series. A member of the respected Hyuga bloodline, Hinata was fascinated with Naruto since they met, and while she was extremely shy and didn’t voice her feelings early on, as Naruto progresses, her true intentions come to the forefront.

One of the most obvious indications of the bond between her and Naruto comes during the Pain battle where Hinata puts her life on the line for an extended period of time to protect Naruto. This decision ultimately ends with her severely injured and Naruto entering his six-tailed transformation to get revenge. Their relationship only grew stronger after Hinata’s cousin Neji Hyuga sacrificed himself to protect the pair during the fourth great ninja war.

The union of these two characters was something that developed from early in the series and grew as both of the characters did on screen.