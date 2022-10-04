Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family season two

Season two of Spy x Family has dropped and fans were introduced to a giant, white dog that saved Anya’s life from a group of young terrorists. And this is no ordinary dog as Anya’s mind-reading powers have revealed that this dog can predict the future. This dog would eventually become Anya’s new pet and part of the Forger family. And in true secret agent fashion, this dog was named appropriately — Bond.

Bond is an essential member of the Forger family, despite him being a dog. He may be an animal but he plays an essential role in Operation Strix as he was adopted so Anya could get closer to Damian Desmond, the son of Agent Twilight’s target. But other than that, he also becomes Anya’s best friend.

Who is Bond in Spy x Family?

Bond is the family pet of the Forger family after Anya demanded that he goes home with them. This dog played a crucial role to make sure Loid Forger and his team succeeds in their mission to stop a group of terrorists from inciting a war between Ostania and Westalis.

Bond’s origins are somewhat sad as, before the events of Spy x Family, he was a test subject for Project Apple. This was a disbanded Ostanian research project to produce highly-intelligent animals to be used for war. But as the government regime changed, the project was scrapped due to little success found in the research. Originally, all the test subjects were to be killed but some managed to make their way to the black market. And from there, Bond ended up in the hands of these young terrorists before he met Anya.

What breed to dog is Bond Forger in Spy x Family?

According to the manga’s author, Tatsuya Endo, Bond is a Great Pyrenees dog. They wanted to create a dog that’s ‘cute’ and tested multiple designs, including one where the dog almost looked like a seal. Endo also mentions in the manga that Bond’s original name was meant to be ‘Peanut’ (based on Anya’s favorite food) but was flagged for potential copyright issues so they changed it to Bond.

Episode 14 of Spy x Family will continue to develop the bond that he and Anya have as the danger isn’t over yet. New episodes of Spy x Family drop on Crunchyroll every Saturday.