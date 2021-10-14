Who Is The Seventh Hokage In Naruto?

The position of Hokage has been at the core of the Naruto storyline right from the very beginning. This leadership role within the Leaf Village is appointed to only the most powerful and trustworthy ninjas who are capable of leading it.

Over the course of the series, multiple ninjas receive the rank of Hokage, with some assuming the position for an extended duration of time while others are quickly removed from the position, usually after perishing.

Heading into Boruto after the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, the Leaf Village is currently led by its sixth Hokage, Kakashi Hatake; however, 13 years after Kakashi became Hokage, he was replaced by the current leader of the Leaf Village.

Who is the seventh Hokage?

The seventh and most recent Hokage in Naruto is none other than its titular character, Naruto Uzumaki.

Being the host for the nine-tailed jinchuriki Kurama and having mastered different Jutsu and fighting styles over the series run, it’s no secret that Naruto is one of⏤if not the⏤strongest members of the Leaf Village. Given this, it’s no shock that he wound up fulfilling his dream of becoming Hokage.

Granting Naruto this position was a no-brainer given his momentous efforts to save the village during the fourth great ninja war. Between himself and Sasuke, the village would have been doomed without their help.

Right now in Boruto, Naruto is still the Hokage and there doesn’t seem to be any end to his reign in the near future, but only time will tell how long this is the case.