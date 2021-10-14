Who Is The Strongest Hokage In Naruto?

In Naruto, the Hokage is usually the most powerful ninja within the Leaf Village and is tasked with leading the ninjas who occupy its borders both strategically and in battle.

Given that these are exceptional shinobi that receive this honor, you may be wondering which of the seven Hokage we’ve seen so far is the most powerful. The first Hokage, Hishirama Senju, was definitely the most powerful ninja of his time, dueling and defeating his only rival, Madara Uchiha. Since then, the scale of power has grown immensely and with each generation, a more powerful threat has emerged.

While each of the Hokage were phenomenal ninjas, the answer for which one is the most powerful will likely be glaringly obvious to those who have completed the series.

Who is the strongest Hokage?

Without a doubt, Naruto Uzumaki is the strongest of the Hokage so far.

The best evidence to support this comes during the fourth Great Ninja War, where the previous Hokage reanimated together are unable to pull off the impressive feats that Naruto, admittedly along with Sasuke, was capable of achieving.

We also hear this alluded to within the show when they speak of Naruto being the strongest Hokage in village history. This is also said about Hiruzen Sarutobi, the third Hokage, indicating that he was stronger than his two brothers, the first and the second. However, many fans will cite Naruto’s father and the fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, as the strongest Hokage after his son.

Outside of Naruto, even with high praise being handed to Sarutobi and Minato, there is an argument for the power rankings between these six characters, but one thing that’s undeniable is Naruto’s superiority.