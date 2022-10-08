Who is Tsubomi Takane in ‘Mob Psycho 100?’ Here is all you need to know about Shigeo’s crush

With the newest release of Mob Psycho 100 season three, some new spirits arise and old characters return. From seeing Shigeo and Serizawa at Reigen’s Spirits and Such Consulting office to getting a glimpse of nearly every student at Salt Middle School, the first episode premiered with a bang, after a long-awaited time between seasons.

One of the familiar faces in this episode is Tsubomi Takane. While Shigeo is contemplating which path to choose in high school, most of his friends seem to have made up their minds about their future, including his longtime intense crush Takane. In case you’ve forgotten who Tsubomi Takane is (after all, it’s been three years since the last season came out) fear not! Here’s everything there is to know about Mob’s crush.

Who is Tsubomi Takane?

Image via Crunchyroll

Tsubomi Takane is a middle school student who attends Salt Middle School alongside Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama. On par with Mob, Takane is currently 14 years old and they have been friends since childhood, playing together at a park since they were young. Takane is also the one character Mob showed off his powers to in an attempt to impress her. But they grew apart after Takane grew uninterested in Mob’s psychic powers, leading to them no longer playing together. Since then, Mob noticed that Takane is more interested in feats of physical strength. Thus he decided to rarely show his psychic powers and joined the Body Improvement Club instead.

Though most of the information about Takane’s personality comes from Mob himself, short moments in the anime also give us a glimpse, showing her as a calm and kind-hearted teenage girl. She is very protective of her friends, as evidenced by the incident where she went to Reigen’s office to ask for relationship advice, with the intent of checking if his advice was to be trusted or not.

Her kind-heartedness is also evident from the way she encourages and cares for Mob, in spite of not showing her feelings very often. Takane is also hinted at as being particularly intelligent, considering her high school of choice is Yuzu Pepper High School, which is known for accepting students that constitute the top ranking of each school.

Although Takane doesn’t get much screen time, she has been Mob’s longtime crush, thus instantly becoming one of the most important and influential characters in Mob Psycho 100, as her actions have a large impact on Mob, even without her knowing.

Will she be important in Mob Psycho 100 season three?

Image via Crunchyroll

Although season three has just started, if the events in the manga are anything to go by, Takane will continue to have an important role in the story, even if she is not directly involved. As Mob grows more intensely attached to Takane, he’ll continue having her in mind when he is making decisions that will highly change the way he navigates life.

Although the manga, written and illustrated by One, has already seen its ending in 2017, the animated series is around two arcs from its end, giving Mob plenty of time to gather up the courage to finally confess his feelings to Takane.