Who Kills Orochimaru In Naruto?

There have been plenty of powerful villains in Naruto from the very beginning of the series all the way through to its epic conclusion in Naruto Shippuden. One of the most notable antagonists in both series is Orochimaru, one of the three Legendary Sanin known for his many snake attacks and experiments attempting to master Jutsu and find immortality.

During the original series, Orochimaru is one of the major villains, if not its main villain, but in Shippuden, he takes a backseat after being defeated in combat early on. If you haven’t seen Shippuden completely, or have just forgotten after binging the hundreds of episodes that follow, you may have forgotten by whose hand Orochimaru is slain.

Who kills Orochimaru?

Orochimaru is killed by Sasuke Uchiha during Episode 114 of Naruto Shippuden, “Eye of the Hawk.” His death, however, is not so simple.

During the episode, Sasuke comes to slay Orochimaru before he attempts to take over the young Uchiha’s body. During their confrontation, the Legendary Sanin attempts the transfer ceremony; however, Sasuke is too powerful and resists the Jutsu and seemingly kills Orochimaru to end the fight.

While his body was destroyed, Orochimaru wasn’t completely killed off in this fight, but rather was instead sealed within the curse mark. During Sasuke’s fight with Itachi, due to his exhaustion and lack of chakra, Orochimaru emerges once again but is quickly sealed away by Itachi’s Susanoo’s Toska Blade.

Later, Orochimaru is revived completely by Sasuke using some of Kabuto’s DNA along with Anko’s cursed mark to activate the Evil Releasing Jutsu. After returning through this Jutsu, Orochimaru has remained alive and can be seen in Naruto‘s follow-up, Boruto.