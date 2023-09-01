Jujutsu Kaisen introduced anime fans to a new batch of characters with new and exciting abilities. With the continuation of season 2’s story on the way, people are excited to see more of their favorite characters in action, especially since part 2 covers the sixth arc in the series, the “Shibuya Incident.”

Episode 6, titled “It’s Like That” showcased one significant moment this arc has to offer involving Kokichi Muta, aka Mechmaru. This character was in the spotlight during part 2’s debut, and one of the most notable events at the start of the “Shibuya Incident” was recreated on screen. Due to this character playing a major role in the events to come in the latest installment, here’s what you need to know about the folks who voice this Kyoto Jujutsu High Student, both in Japanese and English.

Who voices Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kokichi Muta is a supporting character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and was introduced in episode 14. This character uses a corpse-like proxy to go to school due to the Heavenly Restriction placed upon him when he was born. But despite his handicap, he’s proven to be very capable during combat. While he is a side character in this anime series, he’s voiced by notable people in the voice-acting industry.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, a very prominent voice actor in the modern anime scene, voiced Kokichi in the Japanese dub. You might recognize him in Sword Art Online since he voiced Kazuto Kirigaya (aka Kirito). He also voiced Sora in No Game, No Life and Soma Yukihira in Food Wars. He also appeared in other huge anime titles, such as Demon Slayer, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Pokémon, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, video game voice actor, Keith Silverstein played this supporting character in the English dub. He’s mostly known for his work in Genshin Impact as the voice of the Geo Archon, Zhongli. He also played the main villain in Miraculous Ladybug, Hawk Moth (aka Gabriel Agreste). Other titles this voice actor appeared in include World of Warcraft, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and Diablo IV.

Season 2 part 2 will be Kokichi’s moment to shine, and it will be interesting to see what role he’ll play as the story progresses. If you want to see more of this important side character, Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Crunchyroll.