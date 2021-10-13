Who Was The Sixth Hokage In Naruto?

Naruto is a series with plenty of powerful ninjas, but one of the most powerful is always going to assume the position of Hokage.

From the start of the Naruto series, we’re told that the Hokage is the strongest ninja in all of the leaf village and it stands that the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, is one of the key figures in founding the village.

Since Hashirama’s reign came to an end, there have been plenty more ninjas to assume the role of Hokage stemming from a line of his brothers to the next generation of powerful shinobi. After the third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, meets his death at the hands of Orochimaru, one of the legendary Sanin Tsunade takes on the position. This may leave you wondering who took over for her as the sixth Hokage.

Who was the sixth Hokage?

The sixth Hokage was Kakashi Hatake at the conclusion of the fourth great ninja war in the Naruto Shippuden series.

One of the most powerful ninjas in the leaf village, Kakashi took a leadership role in training team 7⏤Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura⏤from when they were genin in the village. Like other characters in the series, Kakashi’s power grew immensely over the run of the series and he was an instrumental player in emerging victorious during the fourth great ninja war.

The sixth Hokage wasn’t originally going to be Kakashi. Instead, Danzo was appointed the sixth Hokage candidate following Pain’s assault on the leaf village. These plans were spoiled, however, as Danzo fled to Five Kage Summit prior to being inaugurated and was struck down by Sasuke for his evil deeds.