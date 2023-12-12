Why is Bartholomew Kuma called the Tyrant King in ‘One Piece’?

Bartholomew Kuma is one of the most respected and feared characters in the One Piece universe, but is he really a tyrant?

The kind and powerful Kuma has left both characters and fans of the anime wondering if this giant has always been a foe. Do his earlier encounters with the Straw Hats give us a clue as to his past?

Kuma, the protector

To put things into perspective, Kuma let them go after they defeated the Warlord of the Sea Gecko Moria. He also saved them from the navy assault on the Sabaody Archipelago, led by Sentomaru and Admiral Kizaru. Furthermore, he protected the Thousand Sunny from attacks until Franky came around. But throughout all these, Kuma is known as a “Tyrant” despite his evidently kind nature, and it’s odd to see why.

Kuma! Buccaneer and slave?

Bartholomew was born to the near-extinct race of the Buccaneers in One Piece. They believe the Sun God Nika will return and bring joy and freedom to the world. It is an important legend that has been passed down to the people of the race. Notably, Kuma was captured as an infant from his hometown by the order of the Celestial Dragons. He was also forced to participate in a battle royale, where all slaves are hunted down by world nobles on an island called God Valley.

Thankfully, Kuma managed to escape from the hands of the world nobles alongside Ginny and Igor Ivankov. More importantly, Kuma stole and ate the Nikyu-Nikyu no mi- a devil fruit that was supposed to be a prize for one of the hunters on God Valley.

A revolutionary freedom fighter

Image via Crunchyroll/Toei Animation

Kuma saved himself, Ginny, and Ivankov, and transported them to the Sorbet Kingdom. Kuma lived in the kingdom and became recognized and loved by the citizens of the standard areas, where the common folk lived. He would heal their injuries and remove negative emotions from their bodies, so that, despite their age, they were happy and energetic. Kuma would then take in all of those emotions and pains into his own body, in the same way he had Zoro do for Luffy during the Thriller Bark arc.

On the flip side, King Bekori, the corrupt and ruthless leader, lived in the other half of the Sorbet Kingdom and resented Kuma and his works. Kuma and Bekori clashed over the new law that encouraged vile acts to be done to those in the South of Sorbet Kingdom- known as Lawless Land- where Kuma resides. The fight ended in Kuma’s arrest, but the Revolutionary Army, led by Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon eventually defeated the king and saved Kuma, Ginny, and the others from prison.

“Kuma, the Tyrant”

via Toei Animation

Around the time of these events, 22 years before the main story of One Piece began, the world government had heard of Kuma and his dealings in the Sorbet Kingdom. They began spreading rumors about him being a vicious and vile Buccaneer. With his appearance, the rumors quickly caught on, but nobody who knew Kuma would believe it. Kuma is also a pastor and a pacifist, and states that he only ever fights if it is to maintain peace. He carries a calm and mellow demeanor, and actively protects those he is closest to.

So, while he might be terrifying upon first glance, Bartholomew Kuma is a special type of character. His villainy and heroism have sat side by side, creating an enigma that could hardly be placed into a box.