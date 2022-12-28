Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ have a season 2?

Chainsaw Man just finished airing its first anime season on Dec. 27, and fans are already asking for more. Overall, the adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga was well-received by fans, who anticipated watching the insane gore-fest come to life (kind of). During the course of the anime, more people around the world tuned in to see for themselves what all the fuss was about, which led Chainsaw Man to grow exponentially in popularity, and naturally, led to a spike in sales of the manga.

Given its success, it’s no surprise that fans of the series are already looking for answers regarding the anime’s continuation. In fact, when MAPPA, the studio behind Chainsaw Man, announced that its first season would only have 12 episodes, many were disappointed, knowing that would be far from enough to animate the full story. Nonetheless, hopes were high for the anime to get at least another season.

Many viewers expected Chainsaw Man‘s second season to be announced after episode 12, unfortunately, that did not happen. At the time of writing, there has been no word from MAPPA regarding a new installment, but that doesn’t necessarily mean fans have to give up hope. The season one finale left the door fully open for a continuation of the story, with some important questions left unanswered, the Gun Devil still on the loose, and post-credit scenes that left viewers intrigued. One of those scenes even teased the introduction of Chainsaw Man‘s next antagonist, and there would be little point to it if there was no intention of continuing the adaptation.

It should also be taken into consideration that typically, anime studios prefer to make important announcements during events, where both fans and cast are present; this could explain the lack of information so far. On May 20, 2023, a special Chainsaw Man event will be held in Japan, which will unite voice actors and singers of the anime’s ending themes. This would be the perfect opportunity to announce season two.

Additionally, sources well known for leaking anime news, like Jaymes Hanson and Twitter user @ChifuyuMatsun0, have claimed that a second season of the anime is in production and will air sometime in 2024. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, given that there is no official confirmation. While this is enough to keep fans on their toes, anyone seeking official confirmation will have to await information from MAPPA or Tatsuki Fujimoto himself.