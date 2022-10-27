Latest Anime News: ‘Chainsaw Man’ sees gigantic sales spike, new series revealed from ‘One Punch Man’ creator and an anime affair comes to light

A lot of the time, anime owes the vast majority of its success to the manga source material, but the script has been somewhat flipped today with a popular anime series leading to rocketing sales for the manga it adapted.

If you’re a fan of One Punch Man, you may be interested in hearing about the new series that its artist ONE has been working on. Finally, if a little bit of scandal is up your alley, you may want to hear about the decade-long affair that the voice actor for some VERY well known anime series has been embroiled in. Read on for all the latest goings on in the anime world.

Chainsaw Man manga sales surge after the anime’s launch

Screengrab via YouTube/IGN

In the roughly three week time period since the Chainsaw Man anime kicked off, sales for its source material manga have absolutely kicked off, with the latest numbers per Crunchyroll sitting at 18 million copies across both physical and digital mediums.

Contrast this to the most recent number of 16 million, last reported three weeks ago around the time the anime launched, two million copies have since entered circulation as the adventures of Denji in the anime medium has gotten fans eager to read ahead and find out next. At this rate it won’t be long at all before the Chainsaw Man manga clears two million.

If you’re thinking about checking the anime out to see what all the fuss is about and you’re not much of a comic book reader, the series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

One Punch Man artist shows off first look at his new series

Credit: @versus__info / Twitter

The artist behind One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 took to Twitter to share their first peek at the new series they’re working on, titled Versus.

A brief premise for Versus has been shared, which is going to depict a tournament set up by a Demon Lord which pits 47 heroes against 47 demons according to Comic Book. Sounds pretty rad, if we do say so ourselves.

If the manga and anime community’s love for One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 is any indicator of ONE’s quality of work, keep your eyes peeled for this one – it’s sure to be a hit.

Naruto and Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure voice actor gets outed for decade-long affair

Credit: David Production

Takahiro Sakurai, decorated Japanese voice actor and radio personality has admitted to being involved in a decade-long affair, after only recently disclosing that he was married to a former voice actress for the last twenty years.

Sakurai was dating a woman referred to as ‘A-ko’, who was working on the actor’s radio program the entire time. A-ko was reportedly hospitalized as a result of shock upon hearing the news.

Sakurai has a pretty decorated resume when it comes to the character’s he’s lent his voice to, which includes Cloud Strife from projects as far back as Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, mind you.

With that many high-profile roles under his belt, it’ll be interesting to see how this affects Sakurai’s standing and future potential roles, including his involvement in the globally anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.