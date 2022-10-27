Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai, known for his work in Naruto: Shippuden and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, was exposed for having a 10-year affair. Neither partner knew he was seeing someone else, which led to one of his partners being hospitalized.

Bunshun.jp reported on the scandal, saying the rumors of Sakurai’s affair popped up in his radio show and have been going on for 10 years. One of Sakurai’s partners was a broadcasting writer for his program, quitting her job after she found out. It was also reported that his first partner was sent to hospital after hearing the news due to shock.

The second person involved was his wife for 10 years, but not much information was revealed about their personal information.

Sakurai announced the end of his radio show, P.S. is fine, due to the scandal. His love affair was brought to light during his final radio show, shocking fans. They immediately felt disappointed and disgusted by the voice actor’s actions. Meanwhile in Japan, “Seiyu kotai” (Change the voice actor) was trending on Twitter due to the scandal.

sae’s va (sakurai takahiro) was cheating on his wife for TEN YEARS with another woman… 😐 and what’s worse is that he hid the fact that he was married to the woman he was cheating on with and acted like THEY might get married? this is so messed up — hatena (@705point8) October 26, 2022

reigen’s english VA is an absolute ass but now i find out that takahiro sakurai has been cheating on his wife for 10 years, and the woman he was cheating with didn’t even know he was married and is now hospitalized bc of the shock — helia (@denjictrl) October 26, 2022

Words relating to what happened this time are trending. pic.twitter.com/n2dVYSLDle — Masta 🇯🇵真人 .YouTube (@_masta_manga) October 26, 2022

Sakurai has voiced multiple anime series such as Naruto: Shippuden, Haikyuu!!!, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Jujutsu Kaisen, just to name a few. The voice actor made a red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. It is currently unknown what will happen to Sakurai in regard to future roles.