Will there be a ‘Hinamatsuri’ season 2 or is it finished?

In 2020, anime fans around the world were introduced to Yoshifumi Nitta and Hina. Nitta was your ordinary person whose life got flipped around when Hina, a girl he had never met or seen before, enters into his life. Nitta learns that Hina is from the future and that she has incredible and amazing psychokinetic powers.

Nitta unwillingly has to become a proper father figure for her, although, the longer that Hina is spending time in the past, more girls arrive from the future with the goal of trying to either bring her back to the future or wipe her from existence. Fans love the intense action scenes as well as the relationship Nitta and Hina are developing as a father-daughter type. This has led viewers to wonder if there will be a second season of Hinamatsuri.

Will a second season of Hinamatsuri air?

Image via Toonami Faithful

Unfortunately for fans of the show, Hinamatsuri did not do as well as producers and studios would have liked in terms of sales. Another very unfortunate thing is that the manga, or original series, also has already concluded, so there is nowhere to tie Hinamatsuri back into. This is not a total doomsday scenario for viewers of the show as fans have seen multiple-year gaps, sometimes even up to five years, between seasons.

The earliest possible scenario for viewers would be in late 2023 or early 2024, but fans should not hold their breaths as there have been no indications so far that there will be another season. Hopefully some news breaks with an update that includes at least confirmation of a second season.

What would a second season of Hinamatsuri consist of?

Image via Quora

With the show being a spin-off, there are multiple different ways that the writers could go should they decide to pick it back up. One way that fans think they might go is Nitta going to the future with Hina and their adventures continuing there. Nitta and Hina would have some amazing adventures in the future, and the writers would be able to go wherever they wanted to as the future could have any sort of life. Another theory fans have is that Nitta and Hina will stay in their current time and fight the people that are after Hina.

Regardless of what the future of Hinamatsuri holds, one thing is certain. There is no timeline available for fans to know when the show is coming back, but anime viewers are hoping the show can continue on as quickly as possible.