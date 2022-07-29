Will there be a ‘Nisekoi’ season 3?

Anime fans have come to love following the lives of Raku Ichijo and Chitoge Kirisake, both of whom are the children of dangerous men. The two meet at school and Raku tasks Chitoge with helping him find a locket that he lost.

Raku then goes home and learns that his father’s gang has resolved its differences with Chitoge’s father’s gang, and now the two children will be together. The two must pretend to be in love in order to keep the peace, however, neither one of them likes the other. Raku has his eyes set on Kosaki Onodera, a girl in his class whom he cannot be with under the terms of his agreement.

Throughout their time together, Raku likes Chitoge more and more, and when Chitoge learns of the love that Raku has for Kosaki, she leaves in order to be supportive and remove herself from the love triangle to permit what she believes to be true love. Raku then starts a search after discovering that he does have feelings for Chitoge and wants her to come back.

This cliffhanger, which involves Raku entering a romantic relationship with Chitoge, has left fans crying out for another season.

Will there be a third season of Nisekoi?

Image via TV Seasons & Spoilers

The second season wrapped up in 2015 and ever since then, fans haven’t heard any sort of confirmation one way or the other. There have been no posts on social media, no updates from the writers themselves, and no word from Aniplex, Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) or even Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the show will be returning for a third season. There is a chance that a miracle could take place and more content could be in the works, but as it stands right now, there won’t be another season. Interestingly, however, the Nisekoi series never adapted the entire manga, so there’s still plenty more source material to work with, should the writers ever decide to revive the project.

Unfortunately, Akiyuki Shinbô and fellow directors/writers didn’t seem particularly motivated to continue. However, the show has not been officially canceled yet, and other anime have shown that they do tend to go on hiatus between seasons sometimes, so fans should still keep their eyes out for an official word.