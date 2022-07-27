Will there be a ‘Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun’ season 2 or is it finished?

Anime fans all over were loving it when Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun hit screens all around the world. Nene Yashiro is like any first year high school girl. She is nervous, excited, and wants a boyfriend. In order to meet her future boyfriend, Yashiro decides to call on the most famous Wonder, Hanako-san of the Toilet, to try to help get a boyfriend.

It turns out that the spirit that Yashiro had sought after for a boyfriend was plotting to spiritually tie her to the spirit and become his assistant. Yashiro and Hanako-san fight evil spirits and have to maintain balance between both the spirit world and real world. Yashiro also learns about her past and how she connects to the spirit world, as well as the past and secrets that Hanako-san carries with him.

Will Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun get a season two?

Image via Anime Geek

Unfortunately for anime fans of the show, there have been no formal announcements by either the studio or writers of the show telling viewers to expect another season. There also has not been any sort of announcement on Twitter or any social media regarding the status of the show by the shows pages. The part that is making fans wonder is the fact that the show was so popular amongst both fans and critics, thus making it seem inevitable that another season would be coming up.

What would take place in the second season?

Image via Allgoodthings.news

Season one finished off with a lot of unanswered questions, so the writers were obviously planning for a second season to be able to address those questions. The writers have to answer all of the questions that they left unanswered, as viewers are clamoring for answers. Other than that, there is a fan theory that suggests that Yashiro and Hanako-Kun might make an appearance in the real world. Although there are many battles to be fought, the writers might have the characters end up in the real world.

Another theory suggests that the writers will be trying to expand on Yashiro and Hanako-Kun and their relationship together, being as though that is what got Yashiro in this predicament in the first place. The writers and producers of the show have a lot of angels that they can take relative to the questions that fans are asking.

The first step for these different theories is getting an official second season announcement from the producers and the studio. Unfortunately, as of now, there has been no announcement yet.