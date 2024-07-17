Will there be ‘Darwin’s Game’ season 2?

The Japanese supernatural manga series Darwin’s Game, written and illustrated by FLIPFLOPs, ran from December 2012 until October 2023.

It follows a 17-year-old high school sophomore named Kaname Sudō, who accepts a friend’s online invitation to play a mobile app called (unsurprisingly) Darwin’s Game. However, little does he know it will place him in a violent battle to the death in exchange for points that can be cashed in in the real world.

Like all players, Kaname is given a Sigil — a unique magical ability. In his case, it’s “The Fire God’s Hammer,” which enables him to recreate weapons and other basic objects he has previously been in contact with. With this newfound power, he becomes determined to escape the game and kill the evil Game Master behind it all.

In 2020, Nexus produced an anime adaptation of the story that aired for one season and 11 episodes from Jan. 3 to March 20. But will there be a second season of the series?

Is Darwin’s Game getting a second season?

As of the time this article was written, season 2 of Darwin’s Game is not scheduled. There have been murmurs online about plans to produce a second season, but nothing is concrete at this stage.

The series was well received, with critics and fans praising the animation, voice acting, and action. However, some described the plot as derivative and typical of other “death game” stories.

For now, you can check out the first season on Netflix and Crunchyroll — and it’s undoubtedly worth giving it a chance. Still, keep checking back here for updates on a second season.

