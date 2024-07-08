Will there be ‘Gushing Over Magical Girls season 2’?

That hollow feeling when a good binge-watch ends, as if someone unplugged your favorite show mid-climax? That’s exactly where we’re at, waiting for news about season 2 of Gushing Over Magical Girls.

The anime premiered in the winter slate, wrapping up its first season in March. In just a few short months, it managed to captivate audiences with its dark, sadistic undertones. This Mahou Shoujo anime did what most don’t dare to—putting the spotlight on a villain instead of the usual glitter-tossing, peace-loving magical girls, and fans, understandably, devoured this twist on the formula.

Fortunately for those suffering from magical withdrawals, there’s plenty more source material to adapt. Gushing Over Magical Girls anime barely scratched the surface, covering only the first 24 chapters of the manga’s 50+ chapter run.

So, a second season seems like a no-brainer, right?

Well, not so fast. Despite the anime’s popularity and the abundance of source material, there’s been no official word on a renewal yet. Let’s remember that Gushing Over Magical Girls concluded only recently. It’s not uncommon for studios to take their time when deciding whether to greenlight another season. Producers typically look at factors like DVD sales, merchandise revenue, and whether the show has caused enough of a stir online to warrant further investment.

Plus, there’s another factor to consider: the manga’s creator, Akihiro Ononaka, has been dealing with some health issues. In March 2024, the manga publisher announced that the series would be going on an extended hiatus while Ononaka focuses on his recovery.

As of June 2024, the hiatus is still ongoing. It’s understandable that the publishers and anime producers might be hesitant to move forward until the manga’s future is more certain. After all, nobody wants a repeat of the great “Anime Overtook the Manga and Now We’re in Filler Hell” debacle of yesteryear.

