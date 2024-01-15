Will there be ‘High School DXD’ season 5?

High School DxD Hero, which aired in 2018, served as the fourth season of the anime. Over five years later, and the fans aren’t losing out hope on a potential fifth season. But will it ever come?

While the popular harem anime’s fourth season was very well received for its improved animation quality and character development, it also deviated from the source material to some extent. This led many to wonder if the creative decisions made in the fourth season will impact the production of a potential fifth season.

Challenges and delays

Producing an anime season involves multiple factors, including the availability of the original creator, animation studio scheduling, and financial considerations. While fans are eager for more content, delays are not uncommon in the anime industry. Season 5 of High School DxD was originally slated for a 2020 release, but it faced postponement owing to the global pandemic. Since then, TNK, the production studio in charge of High School DxD has had other titles released. Furthermore, the anime’s voice actors have also remained busy with other higher-priority works as well.

Fan speculation

Insider information released in July 2023, suggests the new season is presently in the works. One of the reigning rumors since last year is that the upcoming season is set to resume the adaptation of the light novel series, with a focus on exploring volumes 11 and 12. However, in the absence of official information and announcements, it’s always best to take these claims with a chunky grain of salt.

Nonetheless, otaku have taken to forums and social media to share their speculations and hopes for High School DxD Season 5. Some believe that the success of the previous seasons, as well as the ongoing popularity of the series, make a fifth season more likely. Still, others point out the need for the anime to align more closely with the source material, to maintain the integrity of the original storyline (something the last season veered from).

So will there be a High School DXD season 5?

As of now, the fate of High School DxD Season 5 remains uncertain. While ample source material for a conclusive season is available, the window of opportunity is gradually narrowing. Despite this, fans are optimistic that the series will get the ending it deserves. Hopefully, their long wait will soon be rewarded. Especially since the anime hasn’t outright ended. Until then, the entire anime is available to re-binge on Crunchyroll.