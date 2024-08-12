Unsurprisingly, season 2 of Netflix’s Rising Impact hit another hole-in-one with viewers.

Evidently, this anime is more than just golf, and this season put it to the test with impressive character development and emotionally charged storytelling. Most of all, the latest season has certainly proven one thing: we’ve only scratched the surface of Gawain’s golfing potential. Which begs the question: will there be Rising Impact season 3?

Whether it was the heated rivalry or the emotional depth of the characters explored, there’s been something to enjoy in each episode of this sports anime. But the conclusion of season 2 left many questions unanswered, and plot strands are still dangling in the air.

Will Rising Impact return for a third season?

Rising Impact, the anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s critically acclaimed manga of the same name, premiered on Netflix on June 22. A second season premiered only a few months later, on Aug. 6, 2024. Given current trends, it is reasonable to expect the third season release date to be announced shortly. However, as of writing, neither Netflix nor the Lay-duce studio have provided us with any information about the third season of Rising Impact, let alone a confirmed release date. Nonetheless, it’s expected that Netflix is anticipated to adopt a different strategy this time in regards to determining the release date for the third season.

Given its success, Netflix may be waiting on audience viewership numbers as a significant catalyst to announce a third season. Season 1 had a strong viewership score, and while that of the second season is yet to be announced, we expect the final value will help to determine whether a new season will be greenlit. As such, even though season 3 of Rising Impact is announced, there will be some time before it’s materialized because of the time for animation.

We can take comfort in the idea that there are still many stories to adapt from the source material. Season 2 concluded with the Camelot Cup Arc, and there are approximately four volumes left for adaptation. If Rising Impact is renewed for season 3, it will most likely be the series’ final season, focusing more on revealing the truth about Gawain’s prodigy, and cementing his reputation in the series as one of the best.

The author, Nakaba Suzuki, is also no stranger to having his work adapted for streaming, as this marks his second adaptation following the famous hit, The Seven Deadly Sins. For now, we’re in the waiting game. But let’s keep talking about Rising Impact, sharing our love for the show, and hoping for the best. Until then, we can replay our favorite shots and dream about what season 3 could bring.

