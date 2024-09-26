Will there be ‘The Ossan Newbie Adventurer’ season 2?

Following its rapid popularity on Crunchyroll, fans of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer are more than ready to see this unique quest continue.

The series follows a humble 30-year-old clerk at the adventurers’ guild who suddenly gets the chance of a lifetime to become an adventurer himself. After two grueling years of intense training with the Orichalcum Fist guild, Rick is finally ready to take the E-Rank exam and make his dream official. Now fans are eagerly awaiting news about a second season. Here’s what we know.

Is a season 2 in the works?

While there’s no official confirmation yet, there are a few indicators that hint at The Ossan Newbie Adventurer’s future. The light novel series has more than 13 volumes, and with season 1 covering about 4 volumes, there’s plenty of material for more adaptations. However, the Blu-ray and DVD pre-sales in Japan were disappointing, ranking around 10,000th on Amazon. This could heavily impact the production committee’s decision to renew for another season.

On the flip side, the anime performed well on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, where it consistently ranked in the top 10, and Anima TV, where it was among the top three anime. Its success in international markets, including the Middle East and Japan, has kept hopes alive for a second season. However, if a second season is approved, fans may have to wait at least two years before it is released. Season 1 was released about 15 months after it was announced.

Thankfully, the production studio, Yumeta Company, has an open schedule in 2025, meaning there is potential to begin production on The Ossan Newbie Adventurer season 2 as soon as possible.

