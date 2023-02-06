Yukio Okumura from ‘Blue Exorcist’: His age, height, and powers, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist.

Despite not claiming the title of lead character like his brother Rin, Blue Exorcist‘s “four-eyed mole-face” deuteragonist Yukio Okumura still has a lot going for him. By the time the anime’s story begins, the teenager has already ascended to the status of Exorcist, being the youngest person to have ever passed the required examination. To top it off, he’s also a teacher at True Cross Academy, conducting classes that his older brother attends. Throughout Blue Exorcist, the brown-haired, bespectacled prodigy proves his worth time and again, exhibiting great intelligence, pragmatism, and courage while doing so.

To put it plainly, Yukio is a fascinating character who’s perhaps even more interesting than his blue-flame-sword-wielding sibling, even though his arc is relegated to secondary status in Blue Exorcist. Such being the case, there are many facts that Blue Exorcist fans are eager to learn about him, such as what his age, height, and powers happen to be.

How old, tall, and strong is Yukio?

Image via Crunchyroll

So far in Blue Exorcist, Yukio’s age has gone from 15 to 16 (accompanied by his twin brother’s, who shares the same birthday). That makes his unusual achievements all the more impressive, wouldn’t you say?

As far as height is concerned, Blue Exorcist‘s secondary lead is a full 5’11” tall, making him three inches taller than his older brother, Rin, who stands at 5’8″.

Despite not having his sibling’s blue-flame power, Blue Exorcist‘s glasses-wearing genius has no shortage of strengths, and is a badass in his own right. For starters, he’s a first-rate Exorcist and martial arts expert. He’s also a proficient teacher, boasts significant medical knowledge, and manifests a flame-resistance ability, granting him an immunity to red, black, and blue fire. (In the anime, he eventually unlocks his own blue-flame power, but this isn’t canon.)

This isn’t all, either. By the mere age of 13, Yukio had already earned a Meister in Dragoon and Doctor, meaning that he can fight demons using firearms and herbs and potions, as well as heal the sick or injured with the latter two. He’s a skilled long-range shooter, often utilizing a pair of dual handguns in his battles and eventually acquiring The Armumahel Pistols’ prototype, which is capable of injuring Blue Exorcist‘s high-level demons. Also, despite lacking a Meister in Tamer, he displays the ability to summon water demons known as Naiads whilst fighting a demon. Impressive, huh?