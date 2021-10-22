New Studio Ghibli Collection Offers Ghiblies Short On DVD/Blu-Ray For 1st Time

An exciting announcement from Disney today has given us new details on the latest collection of Studio Ghibli films being released on DVD and Blu-ray. The new set will be released on December 1st and will feature the original Ghiblies short film on disc for the first time ever. As the short has never been screened outside of Japan, this makes it all the more exciting for fans to get their hands on it!

The new set exclusively features Ghibli films not made by either Hayao Miyazaki or Isao Takahata, the founders of the legendary anime studio. Check out how it looks below!

New Ghibli Collection Set 1 of 2

The collection will feature the following works:

Ocean Waves by Tomomi Mochizuki (1993)

Whisper of the Heart by Yoshifumi Kondō (1995)

The Cat Returns by Hiroyuki Morita (2002)

Ghiblies: Episode 2 by Yoshiyuki Momose (2002)

Tales from Earthsea by Goro Miyazaki (2006)

The Secret World of Arrietty by Hiromasa Yonebayashi (2010)

From Up On Poppy Hill by Goro Miyazaki (2011)

When Marnie Was There by Hiromasa Yonebayashi (2014)

The Red Turtle by Michael Dudok de Wit (2016)

Earwig and the Witch by Goro Miyazaki (2020)

This collection will be the third part of a full Studio Ghibli set, with the prior two releases containing the full works of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata respectively.