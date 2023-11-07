The shocking death of a beloved character in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ explained

This article contains major spoilers for both the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes book and its forthcoming film adaptation.

The Hunger Games series is known for the devastating deaths of fan-favorite characters, and you could say Sejanus Plinth, the sweet and honorable District-2-turned-Capitol-citizen, is the Finnick Odair of the prequel book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Who is Sejanus Plinth in the Hunger Games franchise?

In the 2023 movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Sejanus is played by 28-year-old Josh Rivera, but in the dystopian world created by Suzanne Collins, he starts off as the trusting Academy classmate of one Coriolanus Snow. His father was an influential and wealthy weapon manufacturer and supplier for the Capitol side during the Rebellion, which ultimately earned him and his family Capitol citizenship. As a former citizen of District 2, Sejanus continuously opposed the Hunger Games and suffered awfully when he was picked as a mentor for Marcus, the male tribute from his home district who he used to go to school with as a child, during the 10th edition of the twisted competition.

Not without looking out for his own interests, Coriolanus became close with Sejanus and his family, ultimately being responsible for saving his life when he entered the arena as a form of protest. Sejanus was sent to District 12 to become a Peacekeeper as punishment for his rebellion, where he reunited with his fellow mentor, revealing he had used his father’s influence to make sure Coriolanus was allowed to graduate from the Academy.

How did Sejanus Plinth die?

Refusing to be broken down by the Capitol’s authoritarian and ruthless regime, Sejanus continued to be on the side of District citizens during his time in 12. He met rebels and freedom fighters, deciding to join their escape plans to the north, to help them break District 12 resident Lil out of prison, and to purchase guns for them.

Believing Coriolanus to be a true friend, Sejanus confessed his plans and asked him to come along, unaware the treacherous future President was using a jabberjay (a genetically modified bird that can memorize and repeat human speech) to record him. The bird was one of 100 of its kind to eventually be shipped to Dr. Gaul’s lab in the capitol where she heard the recording. Sejanus was captured and executed for treason. He died at the Hanging Tree, as Coriolanus watched.

In the book, it’s clear that while Coriolanus was recording Sejanus as a backup plan in case his friend’s rebellious plan ever came back to bite him, realizing there was nothing that could persuade Sejanus to stop, he never actually intended for him to be caught. He had hoped Sejanus’ dad would buy his son’s way out of trouble as he had done so many times before.

Sejanus’ death was a turning point in the book, and Coriolanus’ character as the Capitol saw the recording as an act of sacrifice from the Peacekeeper who had chosen loyalty to Panem over his friendship with the deceased. Coriolanus never disputed this and instead welcomed the promises of a reward, setting him on a path of cruelty and self-servitude for the rest of his life.