Does Rachel Zegler have a boyfriend?

Rachel Zegler is the talk of the hour. Everywhere you turn, you’ll spot her red lipstick at The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes premiere, or even her red apple ahead of the Snow White live action release.

Her talent does warrant that type of attention, though. She went straight from school to a whole Steven Spielberg production at just 16 years old – if that’s not talent, I don’t know what is. Despite shooting for the stars and becoming the IT girl of 2023, Zegler’s private life hasn’t been as televised — but she’s not entirely hiding it either.

We’re well aware that now that The Hunger Games: Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes promotional activities are back on, Tom Blyth and Zegler are bound to become the internet’s romantic target, but better halt your activities while you can, because our Lucy Gray Baird is taken IRL.

Who is Josh Andrés Rivera, Rachel Zegler’s boyfriend?

If you’ve been following Zegler since her cinema beginnings at West Side Story, you’ve likely met her beau – Josh Andrés Rivera. Although not much is known about Rivera just yet, he is also an actor. He played Chino in Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story in 2021, and that’s where the two made sparks fly.

Zegler portrayed María at the tender age of 20 when she met Rivera, who was 26 years old at the time. Since 2021, the two have been inseparable, and despite the age gap, they recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. In addition to their passion for music and acting, the actors share Latin-American ancestry; Zegler’s grandmother hails from the Dominican Republic, while Rivera’s parents are from Puerto Rico.

While West Side Story marked the beginning of Zegler’s career in cinema, it was far from being their individual first stage production. The actress was long known among musical theatre circles, while Rivera was also popular for partaking in the original company for the first national tour of Hamilton. They were meant for each other, with music in their hearts.

If you’re hoping to catch the new The Hunger Games prequel in theatres, you’ll likely see Rivera and Zegler together on screen as well. While the film is spearheaded by Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, and Zegler as Lucy Gray, Rivera will also be in the film portraying Sejanus Plinth – a District 2 student and mentor living in the Capitol. Their scenes together will be practically non-existent, but they’re sure to share the screen from time to time.

In the meantime, if you’re eager to see these two interact before November 16 arrives, catch West Side Story on Disney Plus.