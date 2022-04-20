Are Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev related? Answered

There’s no shortage of celebrity lookalikes in Hollywood. After all, they say everyone has at least one doppelgänger walking around in the world. Such is the case with actresses Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev, who have been getting confused for one another since the turn of the twenty-first century.

When Nina Dobrev made her entrance in Hollywood it was with the popular high-school drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. It was in no way her claim to fame but was definitely a part of her humble beginnings. The same goes for Victoria Justice, who got her start on the Nickelodeon show Zoe: 101. Almost simultaneously, both actresses left these shows and moved onto their next projects, which for Nina Dobrev was the popular CW drama Vampire Diaries, and for Victoria Justice was the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious.



The first two seasons of The Vampire Diaries were some of the best in the show’s — and network’s — history. Because of this, Nina Dobrev’s face and name started being seen everywhere. And because the demographic for viewers of The Vampire Diaries was only a short cry away from the demographic of those watching Victorious, it was only a matter of time before people started asking…

Are Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev related?

Fun time today at my first ever polo match! Great seeing @ninadobrev w/ my girl @MelanieIglesias💩🏇💕 pic.twitter.com/XV5VsgM8m9 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) October 18, 2015

The short answer is no, but some people just don’t want to believe it. Although the actresses share an uncanny similarity, they are, as far as they know, not related. Dobrev was born in Bulgaria and moved to Toronto, Canada, when she was two years old. Justice, who was born in Florida, California, is a mix of English, Irish, German, and Puerto Rican. So, barring the fact that everybody is a little bit related, Dobrev and Justice, in the general sense of the term, are not.

Still, that hasn’t stopped people from confusing the two, and Justice and Dobrev are not oblivious to the fact. On many occasions Justice has acknowledged that she gets confused for Dobrev all the time, telling MTV several years ago “Dude! You don’t understand, I get this every single day.”

It brought us immense joy then to see that instead of being at odds for their similarities, the two actresses embraced the funny conundrum, and have even gone out of their way to spend time together, as is seen in the tweet above.

It’s been over a decade since questions regarding Dobrev and Justice’s uncanny resemblance first hit the scene, and given the fact that people are still pondering the question, it could very well be another decade or two until they let it go.