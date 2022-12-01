5 fascinating facts about ‘The White Lotus’ star Haley Lu Richardson

The latest show Haley Lu Richardson has been involved with is called The White Lotus, and it is a true success. The comedy-drama premiered in 2021, featuring a slew of talented actors, including Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alexandra Daddario.

Richardson fits right in with the rest of the talented cast. This isn’t her first major project either; some of her other roles have included Five Feet Apart with Cole Sprouse, The Edge of Seventeen, Split, Unpregnant, and Columbus. Since Haley is such an intriguing actress to keep up with, here are five fascinating facts about her.

She teaches Burlesque dance lessons

One of the most interesting facts to learn about Richardson is the fact that she teaches burlesque dance classes. She told Glamour, “I teach it every Wednesday. One day I’ll do a jazz class; one day I’ll do a really emo lyrical dance. This week I did a burlesque class and we all dressed up with feather boas.” Anyone can learn burlesque dance moves at any age, even including the elderly crowd.

She has an Etsy shop where she sells her hand-knit bodysuits

Some of the most creative people in the world have launched their own Etsy shops to sell handmade arts and crafts. Richardson decided to launch her own Etsy shop called Hooked By Haley Lou in order to sell a sultry swimsuit that would catch just about anyone’s eye. The red-colored one-piece is hand crocheted, comes in a size XS, and costs $175 to anyone who is interested in purchasing it.

She’s been to a strip club in her lifetime

It isn’t every day that celebrities openly admit the times they’ve visited exotic nightclubs with scantily clad dancers. Haley opened up about the time she went on a “wild strip club tour” back in 2019. According to Entertainment Tonight, the tour went down in New Orleans and ended up being her first experience going to places that are considered edgy and risqué.

She is done playing teenage roles

Haley revealed the fact that she no longer connects to teenage characters on screen. Therefore, she has no interest in continuing to take on roles of characters who are still in high school, according to The Guardian. The last character she was comfortable playing (who was 17 years old) was the teenager who road-tripped across the United States while seeking a legal abortion in the movie Unpregnant.

She travels with her cat

Plenty of people love spending time with their pets, but not everyone in the world is comfortable traveling with them. Haley, on the other hand, loves to globetrot with her cat, Darbin. According to Yahoo!, she took Darbin with her to Italy while filming The White Lotus.