Out of all the young acting stars coming to prominence at the moment, few have had a better time in recent months than Iñaki Godoy. The lead in Netflix’s One Piece adaptation had already reached international fame thanks to starring in another one of the streaming giant’s English-language shows, the superhero/action series The Imperfects, for which he won plenty of acclaim. However, now that he’s taken on one of the most popular manga characters of all time, his profile is set to reach previously unseen heights.

If you were part of the One Piece hype train and want to see what else the live action lead has taken on in his short but sparkling career, then read ahead for our list of the 5 Iñaki Godoy movies and TV shows to watch after One Piece!

The Imperfects

Although this superhero fantasy show gained quite the following during its one season run in 2022, it still suffered from the Netflix curse and was cancelled by the streaming service for reasons we’ll probably never know.

The series follows three people from Seattle who are transfigured into monsters after taking part in an experimental gene therapy. There’s Abbi, a genetics student, who develops the powers of a succubus, giving off intensely strong pheromones that she can use to control people. Tilda, the lead vocalist in a punk band, learns she has gained enhanced hearing and the ability to use banshee powers through sonic screams. And finally there’s Juan (Godoy), a comic book artist who develops the ability to shapeshift into a werewolf-like chupacabra.

Unhappy with the outcome of their treatment (for obvious reasons), the trio try to hunt down the scientist responsible for their newfound monster-dom, helped by one of his former researchers. Godoy is brilliant as Juan, giving a memorable performance that shows off his talents in English, and cementing his place as an up and coming star.

Go Youth!

Godoy played one of the lead roles in this coming of age film set in Mexico’s capital. He takes on the part of Pedro, a young man who is so disappointed with the adults around him he’s taken to speaking his own private language to showcase his disdain. With his three other friends, they battle with classic teen topics like sex, relationships, and heading out into the world, all handled in a tender and interesting way. Plus, the film does a wonderful job of capturing the hectic nature of Mexico City, and how it influences its characters to do the things they do.

MexZombies

Zombie comedy has been mined pretty heavily in the past couple of decades, especially with the return of the Zombieland franchise in 2019. However, this Mexican take on the genre is a breath of fresh air, and a large part of that is thanks to Godoy’s leading performance as Tavo, the ringleader of the group of teens who find themselves in the middle of an undead apocalypse. The film takes place around the famous Día de los Muertos celebrations in the Central American country, with Tavo and his friends organizing the most popular party of the year, only for them to soon realize that some people have costumes that are a little too realistic. Funny and gory in all the best ways, this is a fun Halloween watch.

Who Killed Sara?

Godoy has a recurring role in this three-season crime revenge drama series, which follows a man who is released from prison after incorrectly serving 18 years for the murder of his sister. With his newfound freedom, he decides to look for the real killer and try and bring him to justice. Godoy plays the part of Bruno, the teenage son of one of the rich, powerful men who is suspected of killing the titular Sara nearly two decades prior to the events of the series. He portrays the character excellently, giving an ultra believable performance as a teen who is learning that his family isn’t as perfect as he once thought.

Don’t Open the Door

This dark film really shows off Godoy’s range, as he takes on a much heavier role than we’ve previously seen him in. He plays one of two young adults who have suffered a life of abuse who find solace in one another. However, as they open up to each other, a supernatural situation begins to seep into their lives with horrifying outcomes.