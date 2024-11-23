‘I am worried’: Pregnant Gisele Bündchen concerns fans with cryptic post after warned by doctors of ‘too dangerous’ childbirth

Gisele Bündchen has taken to Instagram to share a life update which had fans concerned for her wellbeing given she’s pregnant with her third child. The 44-year-old Brazilian model posted a couple of photos one of herself basking in the sun holding a mug and another she has an opened book in hand.

Recommended Videos

While the message that accompanied the pictures are inspiring, the words written on the pages of the book had fans expressing their concern. The book speaks about the grief that comes with losing a parent with the phrases “a parent’s passing is a profound loss” and “help me in my own process of grief” among that stood out on one page. Over at Instagram, fans asked Bündchen if she’s doing alright with one writing: “Gisele, are you OK? The book is very sad,” and another shared: “I am worried.”

The book speaks about the model’s own experience as she recently lost her mother in January this year. The soon-to-be-mom-of-three could still be grieving. In May, she shared a few throwback photos of her mother as she admitted that she’s still finding it hard to accept that she’s gone. She wrote: “It’s still hard to say ‘mom’ without getting emotional. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my Mom.”

Fans are right to worry about Bündchen though as she’s currently pregnant with her third child and her first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Emotional stress is not good for both the baby and the mother’s health no matter what stage of pregnancy. The former Victoria’s Secret model is said to be several months along in her pregnancy with the baby bump very visible already.

Prior to news of her pregnancy, she’s been keeping a low profile both on social media and in public. She had hid her growing belly under bulky clothing or large bags when out and about but with the world already on the know, she’s been comfortable flaunting her baby bump. She recently attended the 20th anniversary of the Lotus House Gala wearing a black dress that accentuated her figure.

With the upcoming birth of her third child people are wondering if she’s already considered her birth plan. It’s reportedly unlikely that she’ll stick to tradition and have another water birth as she did with her two children with her ex-husband Tom Brady (they co-parent son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11).

At the time, she was advised against it by her doctor as it was “too dangerous” and was told to do a C-section instead. But she disobeyed her doctor as she’s “always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home.” She also opened up about how she got the courage to do a water birth from a midwife named Myra in her 2018 book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Myra had told her that the “most soothing way for a newborn to enter the world was into water.”

She also recalled giving birth to her two children at home were the “two most extraordinary experiences” of her life writing that she “felt like Kali, the Hindu goddess of time, creation, destruction, and power, a feeling of invincibility.” Meanwhile, Both Bündchen and Valente have kept details about their child private, including the baby’s gender. One fan commented on her recent photo that their child will “bring even more light and joy” into her life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy