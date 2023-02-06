A decade later, and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ earns a Grammy Award

Taylor Swift is a master of reinvention. From country music darling, to pop titan, the musical juggernaut has never been shy of pushing the boundaries of her artistry and coming out on top. That’s why her latest Grammy win for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film, is a soothing hug to many hopeful fans, and a pat on the back of the singer for her dedication to her craft.

The singer famously re-recorded her fourth solo venture Red, following disputes over rights to the masters of her back catalog. Now titled “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, the updated album gained even more critical praise than the 2012 offering, with many complimenting Swift’s impressive growth as an artist. By far the standout of the entire album, however, was “All Too Well”, a 10-minute re-recording of the track of the same name.

All Too Well: The Short Film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as Her and Him, a couple whose age gap, and other resulting factors, caused an inevitable downward spiral of their relationship. Many fans have likened the story to one of Swift’s past relationships, and the film was lauded for the captivating performances of the lead stars, as well as the emotional storytelling.

Swift beat out Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, BTS, and Harry Styles, along with disrupting Adele’s 13 awards-win streak to take home the award for her 15-minute short film. Dedicated Swifties will recall that in 2014, Red was nominated for two awards, losing out to Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories for Album of the Year, and Kacey Musgraves’ Same Trailer Different Park for Best Country Album.

But alas, in a magnificent twist of fate, Red has finally gotten justice at the Grammys.