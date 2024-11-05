‘A lot is at stake’: Billie Eilish pauses concert to issue last-minute warning ahead of the election

Billie Eilish has issued a last-minute warning ahead of the presidential election, urging voters at a recent concert to throw their support behind Kamala Harris.

The pop star was performing a show in Atlanta as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour when she paused proceedings to address the election. Doing her best to move the needle on those puzzlingly close polls, Eilish halted her set to tell attendees at State Farm Arena that “a lot is at stake” between the two presidential candidates. “Times are really scary,” the singer told the screaming crowd, “and I know that if you’re in this room and you support me, you support women.”

Billie Eilish stops mid-concert to urge her fans to vote:



“Times are really scary and a lot is at stake and I know that if you’re in this room and you support me, you support women and I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/sS022NpjM7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2024

With that sentiment — presumably in reference to Harris’ stance on reproductive rights — Eilish offered her latest endorsement of the Democratic candidate, saying “I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris.” Later, Eilish gestured to the crowd while exclaiming “look at the women in here,” before again “implor[ing] you to get out there and vote because it really matters.” Eilish’s mid-concert plea holds particular weight, since Georgia is one of the seven key swing states that both Harris and her opponent, Donald Trump, are looking to win come election day.

To all the MAGA fascists who are having cognitive dissonance about what is going to happen on November 5th, consider the reaction to Billie Eilish telling her fans to vote for Kamala Harris as a serving of reality. In case y'all didn't know, Gen Z is voting, motherfuckers. 🙌🌊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gPmIJwbCG1 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) November 3, 2024

According to footage of Eilish’s concert moment, the pop star made her plea after performing the song “TV”, which makes reference to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Eilish’s last minute address should perhaps be expected, since the “Birds of a Feather” singer and rumored X-Men castmate has been vocal about her voting plans in recent months. In September, the singer joined her brother and producer, Finneas, in officially endorsing Harris in a video shared on social media.

BREAKING: In a stunning announcement, Billie Eilish just endorsed Kamala Harris. Retweet so all young Americans see this and turn out to vote for Kamala! pic.twitter.com/C4OOExvyz6 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 17, 2024

Coinciding with National Voter Registration Day, the video saw the sibling duo cast their vote for the Harris/Walz ticket “because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy.” In response to the endorsement, the Harris campaign then released an ad highlighting the consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade which was soundtracked by Eilish’s song “when the party’s over”. In 2020, Eilish again shared her support of the Democratic party by endorsing Joe Biden and performing at that year’s Democratic National Convention.

Oh my goodness. This new Kamala Harris ad is so powerful. Hadley Duvall tells how her stepfather raped her when she was 12 & then she became pregnant. But girls now can no longer access the care she got because of Trump. Billie Eilish closes the ad. Watch. pic.twitter.com/sSjB72tQ8A — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 18, 2024

Eilish and Finneas are far from the only musicians to sing their praises for Harris. Since becoming the presidential nominee, Harris has received endorsements from Charli XCX, Madonna, Beyonce, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny and Barbra Streisand, all of whom could convince me to do anything through the sheer power of their vocal harmonies. Oh, Harris also got the stamp of approval from a lesser known artist who goes by the name of Taylor Swift, though not without incurring the wrath of Trump.

For his part, Trump’s musician endorsers include Azealia Banks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock and… that’s about it. As a cherry on top, Kid Rock even recently vowed to leave the country if Trump loses, meaning that a Harris victory would ensure both a final defeat of Trump and a U.S. touring schedule unpolluted by Kid Rock’s rap-rock songs from two decades ago. That’s what we call a double whammy!

