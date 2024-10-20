‘A potential weapon in her back pocket’: Meghan Markle aimed ‘thinly veiled threats’ at Prince William and King Charles, but has chosen dignity over revenge… for now

In a way, in the years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the palace behind, they have been systematically punished for daring to take the step, whether it is in the form of Prince William blocking even the idea of their return or King Charles refusing to lift a finger to solve his son’s rather valid U.K security issues. But his daughter-in-law is choosing to rise above the hate…

… even though she possesses a “potential weapon” that can be unleashed the moment she decides to seek revenge on the royal family.

While it has been over two years since she last mentioned it, no one is in a hurry to forget what she said in 2022 interview with The Cut — that she can say anything and everything about her experience as a royal and no one can lift so much as a finger to stop her since she didn’t sign an NDA. Since her controversial interview with Oprah, Meghan hadn’t really dished any new sordid detail about the royals and that’s a choice, one she made sure to highlight in neon during the chat.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

These words, full of meaning and of course, dripping threat of Meghan voluntarily holding on to details that could do a lot of damage have hung in the air like the proverbial sword. Out of sight, but never out of mind as proven by Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah who recently reminded royal fans of Meghan’s “thinly veiled threats”

“I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family,” she added. “[But] that phrase, ‘I have a lot to say until I don’t’ and, ‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’… there was a very strong inference there.”

True, the words do sound more like a threat, but here is another fact — it has been more than two years since aired that particular sentiment and she hasn’t acted on it since then. In the 2022 interview, she also mentions finding an old journal that holds her memories from her time as a senior royal and that, as royal expert Jennie Bond stated, will “remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge.” Still, Bond is against rumors of Meghan using the journal to write a splashy memoir of her own — the Duchess chose peace over drama and dignity over revenge, and she is sticking with the choice, “looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life.”

