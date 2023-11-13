Actor Jason Weaver’s net worth and how he earned it

You just can't wait to hear why he's wealthier than you.

Today, we will discuss a topic that doesn’t often come up: Celebrities being smart about money.

Specifically, we will discuss the net worth of Jason Weaver, an actor whose face might not immediately spring to mind. Notable credits include 21 episodes of The LeBrons, playing Shaad on The Chi, and Marry Me for Christmas, a made-for-TV Christmas romcom that is entirely indistinguishable from every other made-for-TV Christmas rom-com. No shade – being a working actor is rad. He’s just not the most recognizable guy on IMDb, that’s all.

What you might recognize is his voice. In 1994, Weaver was coming off a star turn, blowing the doors off like a young Michael Jackson in a television biopic. Cultivating that heat, he contributed his vocals to a little indie project called The Lion King, providing the singing voice for young Simba on the tracks “Hakuna Matata,” which means “no worries for the rest of your days,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” which means “I very much look forward to being king.”

The songs saw some success, largely due to their prominent use in what became the most successful animated movie of all time. And that’s where the “celebrities being smart about money” thing kicks in.

In an interview with VLAD TV, Weaver recalled being offered two choices by way of compensation for his vocals: A $2 million one-time payout or – and this was his mom’s idea – a $100,000 check and a piece of the future royalties from the song. Rolling the dice, he opted for option B.

The gambit paid off. Weaver continues to receive royalty payments for the soundtrack to The Lion King just shy of 30 years later, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he boasts holdings valued at $4 million. It’s good to be the king.