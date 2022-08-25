Actor Joe E. Tata, who ran the Peach Pit on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dead at 85

Actor Joe E. Tata has passed away at the age of 85.

Tata was perhaps best known as a cast member on the culture-shaping ’90s drama Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played Nat. Nat was the owner of the Peach Pit on the show – a diner where the then young cast of the show would hang out.

Ian Ziering, one of Tata’s castmates on the show, shared the news in a touching Instagram post.

“I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away. Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Ziering went on to say that the diner “felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show,” where the experienced actor would regale the young cast with old Hollywood stories.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.”

There’s no official cause of death, but Tata was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018, according to Deadline. Tata’s daughter Kelly started a GoFundMe for the actor to help with associated medical costs. She posted an update to the fund on Thursday.

“I’m devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022. My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I’m also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments. The remaining funds raised from this campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.:

Tata is the second former cast member from the show to pass away this month: Denise Dowse, who was 64. Tata’s early career includes parts on shows like General Hospital, The Outer Limits, and Mister Roberts. His final role was a TV show on ABC Family called Mystery Girls. His daughter said Tata’s warm fatherly personality on 90210 mirrored his real life.

“Nat was a loving father figure to the kids of West Beverly High,” she said. “In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”