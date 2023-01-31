Alec Baldwin formally charged over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following his involvement in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

The charges were formally delivered on Tuesday and see Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Reed Gutierrez, facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The gun Baldwin fired contained a live round loaded and prepared by Gutierrez that ended up passing through the chest of the movie’s writer and director Joel Souza and fatally hitting Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, has called the charges a “terrible miscarriage of justice,” saying it “distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death,” according to Variety. Baldwin will fight the charges, says Nikas. “We will fight these charges and we will win.”

The repercussions of the Oct. 2021 incident have been looming on the horizon for quite some time. On Jan. 19 the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made the oncoming charges known to the public.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” she said in an official statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

This story is developing…