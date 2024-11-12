Alex Jones’ latest unhinged conspiracy prompts a cesspool of stupidity to boil over

By now I hope we all know we shouldn’t go to Alex Jones as a source of reliable information, but his latest conspiracy might just take the cake (before he claims the cake was never real and was baked by “the deep state”).

Recommended Videos

Taking to X, a platform itself increasingly prone to conspiracies courtesy of owner Elon Musk, Jones shared a baseless claim on Nov 12. that proves he can’t even be happy that his candidate of choice, Donald Trump, won the election. Instead, Jones peddled a false claim that despite Trump’s stunning presidential victory, “the Democrats are publicly plotting to install [Kamala] Harris as president.”

Monday LIVE: The Democrats Are Publicly Plotting To Install Harris As President And Block The Certification Of President Trump! Meanwhile, The Pentagon Has Been Caught Scheming In Secret Against 47 & The American People! Must-Watch/Share Broadcast! https://t.co/0iilt5hikV — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 11, 2024

According to Jones, whose words should be taken with the tiniest grain of salt imaginable, the Democratic party intends to “block the certification of President Trump.” In supporting his claim, Jones said in an accompanying episode of his InfoWars web series that Harris has been “so quiet” in the wake of her defeat. In his view, that doesn’t mean she’s hanging around playing Connect 4 with her family and enjoying a glass of wine, it means she’s silently plotting to pull a Trump circa Jan. 6, and challenge the results of the election.

Elsewhere in the InfoWars package, Jones said that despite Trump’s win, “we’re not out of the woods yet” in terms of ensuring the election results are certified before the electoral college meets in December. “The deep state is still plotting to install Harris,” Jones went on to say, somehow with a completely straight face, “there’s a lot of sneakiness going on.”

He also claimed Democrats have been “stealing House races and flipping them back,” are planning “nasty false flags to be planted on Trump supporters,” and that a “coup is being planned.” In one of his most egregious theories, Jones said that the “deep state” intends to “kill some Black men and pin it on Trump supporters,” as a supposed justification for Democrats’ plans to block a second Trump term.

Exactly!



We need Divine Interventions to continue! pic.twitter.com/14F5WqLiQ2 — Robert Cormack (@gormack0) November 11, 2024

There’s a whole lot more nonsense that spews from his mouth in the segment, all of which reads like complete projection, and theatrical ignorance to the events of Jan. 6. If you recall, it was Trump who denied the results of the 2020 election, and it was Trump who incited the Capitol riots that ensued. Of course, in Jones’ view, that was justified, since the election was supposedly stolen. Funny how when your candidate loses, the whole thing is rigged, but when he wins, the system works fine and is under attack from dubious enemies.

All I know is that a fvcking Storm is brewing within the DemoKKKrats Dark Clouds!

It's TOO CALM!!

This silence is deafening !! — The French Connection (@PhilippeMerlhe) November 11, 2024

In any case, Jones’ latest conspiracy brought a whole heap of fellow theorists out of the woodwork. One said Trump will need another “divine intervention” like his surviving the assassination attempt to also overcome this supposed threat to his election win. Others said the general mood is “too calm” for something not to be lying in wait, or that “there’s always something big happening behind the scenes.”

Wow, that’s a lot to take in. Seems like there’s always something big happening behind the scenes. Gonna be interesting to see how this all plays out. — Dr Saleem Vardag (@VardagSaleem) November 11, 2024

It’s clear these X users and Jones didn’t pay attention to Harris’ concession speech, not just because its hope and optimism doesn’t compute with their flair for fear-mongering. The rousing speech as Harris accepted her defeat outlined her intent not only to “accept the results of the election,” but to “engage in a peaceful transfer of power” and to “help [Trump’s] team with their transition.”

We must accept the results of this election.



Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I told him that we will help him and his team with that transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 6, 2024

The vice president, barely hiding the clear swipe at her opponent, revived the long-running tradition of committing to a peaceful transfer of power, a tradition that was ruptured by Trump himself. Perhaps Jones, with his claims of an imminent plot against Trump’s presidency, simply doesn’t believe Harris’ commitments. Or perhaps he’s not accustomed to a politician with grace and true leadership, since the one he favors simulates fellatio with a microphone.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy