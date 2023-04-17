Home / other

Ali Wong can’t escape scrutiny as debate rages around ‘Beef’ costar David Choe’s controversial comments

Ali Wong
Photo by PRESLEY ANN/GETTY IMAGES

David Choe might have made a presence in Netflix’s hit show, Beef, as well as received credit for its artwork, but his past actions continue to receive scathing criticism from viewers. This all started when Choe confessed to sexually assaulting a masseuse on his 2014 podcast and then dismissing his actions as an amusing anecdote.

And if this wasn’t bad enough, despite sharing evidence of sexual misconduct, he still continues to claim his innocence as well as fiercely advocate his non-involvement in any such affairs. So much so that he went to the extent of accusing the investigative journalist Aura Bogado of copyright infringement when she tweeted a video of him talking about the incident.

As much as Choe is hated today and branded a rapist by the people, there are other players in the game who have not escaped public scrutiny. First among these is the streaming platform — Netflix — which is again defending the terrible actions of the actors featuring in profitable Netflix shows, be it Percy White from Wednesday or in this case, David Choe.

Along with the popular streaming site, other perpetrators include the show’s protagonists, portrayed by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The duo has been the recipient of endless vitriol for being friends with Choe as well as siding with him in requesting Twitter to take down Choe’s videos.

As both the actors are on the receiving end of opprobrium now and rightfully so, it is Ali Wong who is more likely to be susceptible to the brunt of public backlash as being a woman, her camaraderie with Choe in this situation reflects her complete neglect toward an issue which poses a severe threat to women’s rights.

Nevertheless, both the co-stars became an object of public disdain, and here are some of the Twitter users who haven’t minced words in expressing their disapproval.  

The question is, was she avoiding an expected public comment against Choe?

There’s no substitute for standing up for women’s rights.

The reticence by a female co-star is just disturbing.

The question that is raised is, did they have any prior knowledge?

Implications are that there was barely any background check.

Everything aside, let’s just hope that criticisms against Choe keep coming until he and his comrades take accountability for their actions.